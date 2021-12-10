A Delta State-born estate developer, Jason Oghenejobo, has said his cardinal objective in his career is to support in the efforts to give Nigerians within the low and middle class quality and affordable homes.

According to Oghenejobo, home is essential for any living creature, particularly humans, noting that the sector requires a human face especially among developers.

In a recent chat with our correspondent in Lagos, the father of three who recently expanded his business with an operation base in Turkey, noted that his organisation is not solely driven by profit but effective and affordable service.

He highlighted clever ways of finding a solution to a challenge, thinking outside the box, relating and listening to clients and partners as well as doing appropriate research before committing to a task as the best skills he brings to his career as an estate developer.

He counseled young persons who want to venture into any career in life to seek innovative ways of improving themselves for their various industries, maintaining that this will help them grow at an amazing pace.

He urged them to hold tenaciously the principles of dedication, discipline and hard work.

The UNIBEN graduate of Human Physiology said his favourite memory from his career experience so far is the sale of his first project in Lagos.

He remarked that with the expansion of his office to Turkey, there has been an accelerated progress.

Oghenejobo also said he hopes to expand his partnership with various developers new projects from across the world.

He said his passion has always been in business since his adult life.

Even as an undergraduate, he started off with phones and devices in computer village, before he later moved his capital into real estate.