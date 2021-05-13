Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar said he would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Neymar recently extended his stay with the Parisians to 2025, but Ronaldo’s future at Juventus looks less certain with Andrea Pirlo’s side facing a battle to finish in the Serie A top four and reach the Champions League.

Having been with Barcelona for four seasons and then PSG since 2017, Neymar has played alongside some of the game’s best players.

“I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo,” the Brazil international told GQ. “I have already played with great players, like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven’t played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet.”

Neymar, 29, also said that as a child, he did not have a favourite team in Europe, but he followed the game because of his admiration for some of the players.

“There’s no team in Europe I liked the most, but I always watched the games for the stars,” he said. “When I was a kid, I loved watching football to see [Zinedine] Zidane, [Frank] Lampard, [Wayne] Rooney and [David] Beckham. These are the types of players I like.”

Neymar said that his scoring against the United States on his Brazil debut remains his greatest moment with the national side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every game is special,” he replied when asked whether he had a favourite match. “I have so many important games and important titles.”