By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Kwara United goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has stated emphatically that his main target this term is to win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title and play in the CAF Champions League with the Harmony Boys.

Since joining Kwara United before the start of the ongoing NPFL season after leaving Hapoel Afula, Aiyenugba has been in in- credible form for the Ilorin based team.

In his first four games for Kwara United this season, Aiyenugba kept clean sheets before he conceded in Kwara United’s 2-1 win over visiting Lobi Stars in Ilorin.

While speaking ahead of the club’s week 10 NPFL clash against Dakkada, Aiyenugba said he wants to help Kwara United land great records this season.

“I am here to make history with Kwara United and with the help of my wonderful teammates, we will definitely go places this sea- son,” Aiyenugba told club media.

“Although the day is still young to talk about winning the title, but one must have a target so as to succeed and for that reason, lifting the NPFL title is what I

want this season,” he added. Aiyenugba who made some excellent saves in Akure against Sunshine Stars also revealed that he was ready to continue his fine form against Dakkada today.

“The three points will be important for us tomorrow and we will work hard to make sure that we get it against Dakkada,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach Abdullahi Biffo has confirmed that Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves, will be in his squad for the encounter against Dakkada.