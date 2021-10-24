The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship race, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has revealed that he was a “destitute apprentice” before his breakthrough to be a Senator and now a Law graduate.

Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, was among the graduands at the combined 7th and 8th convocation ceremony of Baze University, Abuja held on Saturday.

Besides the Anambra lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and Dr. Adaora Umeoji, were among the high-profile graduands of the private University, who also studied Law.

Ubah in a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, titled:

‘From A Destitute Apprentice (Nwa-Boi) To A Senator And Now A Law Degree Holder’, narrated the inspiring story of his life’s journey and experience during his undergraduate days at the private University, describing it as “challenging”.

Ubah wrote: “To the glory of God, yesterday being Saturday, October 23, 2021, I officially bagged a degree in Law (LL.B, Second Class Hons) from the Faculty of Law at the Convocation ceremony of the Prestigious Baze University, Abuja.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God Almighty for His guidance without which none of this would have been possible. Undoubtedly, it has been a long journey but our loving God in His infinite mercy and grace took me by the hand and led me thus far in my academic pursuit.

“My transition from the hallowed Senate Chamber to sitting in the same classroom with young effervescent youths that happen to fall within the same age bracket with my daughter was a very challenging and startling journey.

“When I decided to study Law, I was prepared to learn, explore and challenge myself to leave my comfort zone and live a new reality. Today, I am proud to say that I made the right decision as these past years as a student have seen me learn more within and beyond the confines of the classroom.

“Every little encounter and experience gained so far in this great citadel of learning has been enriching and will remain within my memories for life. My sojourn in Baze University ultimately reinforces the belief that we are never too old to learn; never too powerful to learn and never too full of learning.

“My learning experience has truly been a fascinating and unforgettable one and I have so many people to thank for that. At this juncture, I would like to congratulate my fellow graduands including Chief Osita Chidoka, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, Senator Dino Melaye and others for successfully obtaining their degrees. Thank you all for sharing in this amazing journey with me, I sincerely wish you all the very best in your future endeavours.

“I want to wholeheartedly thank my lovely wife and kids for their unwavering love, belief and support; thank you for believing in me even when I had doubts. To my friends, well wishers and supporters, I thank you all for your encouragement.

“Yesterday might have been my last day as a Law undergraduate; however, I believe that a greater phase of learning has only started from this point. May God continually bless and crown our endeavours with wisdom, success and divine insight.”