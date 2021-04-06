Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has revealed that he was appointed a Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by former President Goodluck Jonathan without knowing each other, hence the history of his political journey will never be complete without the mention of his major political benefactor – Jonathan.

Governor Mohammed made the disclosure on Tuesday at the Emir’s Palace in Bauchi where he had gone with ex-president Jonathan on a courtesy visit on the Emir, HRH Suleiman Adamu.

LEADERSHIP reports that Jonathan was in Bauchi for a day visit to commission some road projects at the instance of the Bauchi State government.

The governor said: “Today I’m the happiest person your royal highness, somebody who is instrumental to my coming into the limelight in Nigeria is sitting down with you.

“Somebody that I never had anything in common with other than the traits of nationalism and Nigerianness. He made me the Minister of the FCT without knowing me or belonging to the same party with me,” Mohammed said.

The governor added that the former president has impacted so much in his life by giving him the responsibility to serve the country as Minister of the FCT.

“By so doing, he has left me with a burden to carry his name on my head, with a toga that l must perform anywhere I go,” the governor said.

He noted that the former President has continued to remain to be a source of inspiration to him and his father in politics.

“He lost the 2015 elections and left without creating issues; he has shown democracy and when we lost he continued to be my father,” he recalled.

Governor Mohammed said Jonathan’s concession of defeat in the 2015 general elections made him proud, saying “I have

a father and a mentor who represents the face of democracy in Africa.”