Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, on Friday told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that he made his confessional statement to the police under duress.

Baba Ijesa was arraigned before the court on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a Child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by the Lagos.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the defendant denied making the extra-judicial statement sought to be tendered by the prosecution through the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) Inspector, Oname Abigail.

This development forced Justice Taiwo to order a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the confessional statement.

While being led in evidence by his counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha claimed that he was beaten with a stick, forced to sit on the floor and to sign the statement.

According to him, everything in the statement was dictated to the police by the comedienne and complainant, Ms Damilola Adekola a.k.a Princess.

He testified that, “My cloth was torn, I was forced to sit on the ground. My body was shaking. They showed me the statement, I did not volunteer the statement. I was just asked to sign it. Princess dictated everything to them.”

Justice Taiwo has fixed December 2 for adoption of written addresses.