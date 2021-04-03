ADVERTISEMENT

Against the backdrop of being taunted and regularly challenged to get married, popular music label owner, Don Jazzy, has revealed that he once got married when he was 20 year-old.

He said the wedding to an American model and writer, Michelle, took place 18 years ago, but got divorced two years after.

The Mavin Records boss made the revelation in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday.

Don Jazzy posted a wedding picture, which showed him and his ex-wife at a wedding registry, explaining that he got divorced because he made music his priority.

He wrote: “For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music.

“Music became a priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again. So, I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private, actually; past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka, which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah, make una no vex o.”