Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State gubernatorial election, Senator Andy Uba, has promised that his administration would conduct local government elections within six months of assuming office as governor.

Besides bemoaning that so far allocations from the federation account to the state’s 21 local governments are being looted by the state government using chairmen of the respective local government caretaker committees, he assured, that his administration would make sure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) probed the funds accrued to the local governments.

“I am aware that my local government (Aguata) for instance receives over N200 million monthly from the federation account, but, every month, the chairman will be given N5million, and he will sign for them to go with the remaining money,” Senator Uba alleged.

He stated this yesterday in Awka, the state capital during a meeting with directors of his governorship campaign organisation, and, other, major stakeholders of the party drawn from all the local governments of the state during which he unveiled his campaign programmes.

Uba warned the APC stakeholders to discountenance any claim from any quarters that the governorship election would be rigged in favour of any political party candidate, and urged them to embark on aggressive campaigns, especially at the wards, and, house to house levels to ensure he wins the poll.

“We are going to base appointments when we form the government on everyone’s performance in his or her wards during the election. So, please go and make sure that we win this election so that we can fix Anambra State.

“Everyone will be carried along in my administration, but appointments will be based on ‘operation’ showing your polling unit result, because I will know where you voted “, Uba urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the member of the House of Representatives for Onitsha North/Onitsha South federal constituency, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who defected to the APC, urged the stakeholders to ensure the victory of APC in the election.

She particularly urged them not to betray APC and Uba on the day of the governorship election, but to be faithful and ensure that he emerged victorious.