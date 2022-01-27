Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has implored members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain steadfast and resolute, saying no effort would be spared to consolidate on the good works that his administration has commenced in the state.

The governor who commenced a state-wide strategic engagement tour with the visit to Ikire, Apomu and Gbongan in Irewole/Isokan/ Ayedaade Federal Constituency of the state explained that the purpose of the tour was to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of All Progressives Party (APC) in Osun towards the forthcoming party’s primaries ahead of the governorship election.

He said the engagement tour was aimed at further strengthening the existing unity among the loyalists of the ruling party, thus exposing them to the necessity to ensure victory for the party in all elections.

He urged them to treasure their membership cards and voter cards in preparation for the primaries of the party just as he assured them of all-round victory.

Receiving the governor and his entourage at the Akire, Alapomu and Olufi palaces Oba Olatunde Falabi, Kayode Adenekan Afolabi and Adetoyese Oyeniyi, applauded the monumental achievements of Oyetola’s administration.

While pledging their support for his administration, they urged the governor not to relent in his good works.

