Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said he will Produce 1,000 youth millionaires annually if elected as governor.

He also promised to create about 130,000 private sector-led jobs yearly, adding that Anambra will become the “digital tribe” in Nigeria with readily and almost free Internet connectivity where every sector in the state’s economy including commerce and trading will benefit.

Soludo spoke last Saturday when he met with Ndi Anambra resident in Lagos over his governorship election slated for November 6, 2021.

He told the audience at a town hall meeting in Valley Park Hotel, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, that his ultimate goal is to build a livable and prosperous homeland in Anambra State for all.

The former CBN governor said, “A journey of a thousand mile must begin with one step. Our ultimate goal is to build a livable and prosperous homeland in Anambra. That is why I am running for the post of governor.”

He described APGA as a unique party, saying it signifies the rebirth of Ndigbo which every Igbo man must identify with, adding that the industrious and entrepreneurial spirit of Ndi Anambra of about 70 percent of the productive capital of Anambra is outside the state.

He harped on the need to reverse the trend so that Ndi Anambra can come home and invest in the state.

He said towards achieving the goal, incentives as well as creating the right business environment will be put in place to attract both local and foreign investors to the state.

According to him, education will receive a further boost with a “digitally compliance” learning system. Affordable and accessible health system will equally be put in place, he said.

Soludo promised that his government will patronise products made in Anambra including his official vehicle as Governor of the state.

“I will be the chief marketing officer of every product made in Anambra,” Soludo further assured.

He promised to also revamped the dying textile industry in the state, adding that is why he is making a bold statement to that effect with the locally made “Akwuete cloth” he adorns frequently now.