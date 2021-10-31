The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, has declared that he would not resign from office despite his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

He also dismissed rumours of a plot by members of the state House of Assembly to impeach him following his defection from the state ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Okeke who said he held his principal, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in high esteem, said he would remain deputy governor until the end of their tenure on March 17, 2022.

The deputy governor who spoke to newsmen in his office in Awka yesterday, said his decision to join APC was borne out of his desire to offer service to humanity.

He said he was confident that the state’s lawmakers would not initiate impeachment action against him because, “Nobody will find anything against me for such action”.

He also stated that there had not been any threat to his life from any quarter since he defected to APC, though he admitted that a lot of people close to him, including his family members, had been expressing fears that he may be harmed by political opponents for leaving.

He stated that he was sidelined from governance since he became deputy governor, adding,” I have not been carried along, I have not been carried along, I have been treated as if I don’t exist”.