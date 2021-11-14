Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has disclosed that Ibadan Inland Dry Port is a project that would facilitate rapid development of the state, saying his administration would do all that is necessary to ensure every bottleneck around the project is resolved.

The governor who stated this while receiving the staff of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, led by its Executive Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, at the secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, stated that he would love to see the dry port start operation almost immediately.

He stated that his administration was eager to partner with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and to do everything possible to achieve an early realisation of the project.

“This visit is coming at a very right time. I think I can see a few faces we have met before on this. The Ibadan Inland Dry Port is a project that is after our heart in this administration.

“When we came in, we thought it was something that as we were opening the rail line, a few months after, we would be pushing the envelope as far as economic activities around the port area is concerned, but here we are.

“I listened to the Executive Secretary on the workplan, he stopped at financial closure by May next year. We want to know when this project will be a reality. When are we going to lift the first cargo from that dry port.

“Yes, I have been talking to the Hon. Minister of Transportation, and yes, the stakeholders’ engagement you talked about is important and it is sanctioned. We don’t have anything to hide in this administration.

“If we have things that should have been done on our side that are having a negative impact on the progress of this project, please let us know. We will remove those impediments almost immediately.’’

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, appreciated governor Makinde’s commitment towards the realisation of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port project.