As the 2020 Kaduna International Polo Tournament galloped off at the Ahmadu Yakubu Polo Club House Murtala Muhammed Square Kaduna, Ibako Oil and Gas recorded a win in the first game played.

They beat Sublime Farms 4-3 ½ in the four chukka game of the Imani Cup.

Alhusus came on strong and recorded a slim 4-3 victory over equally brilliant NUL Polo also in the Imani Cup contest.

In the third match of Imani Cup, ZMO Group fell 2-4 to Big Scale Farms in an encounter that witnessed brilliant displays from both sides.

As hostilities began for the El-Amin Cup, it was goals galore for high scoring Rumbu Industry who doubled the tally to beat Yola Yelwa 9-4.

The second match for El-Amin Cup, saw Titan Golden slump 2-5 to Tital Bai Bai.

In other matches played, Shifu Restaurant beat hard fighting 8Twenty 8 Polo Team 7-5 and half, while Kano trounced Tunga 8-2 in their encounter.

In the last game for Day 2, Dattaku narrowly escaped with a win over Tila Farms 5-4 and half

The tournament which features Africa’s most prestigious Polo trophy the Georgian Cup, is expected to gallop to.a halt on December 13.