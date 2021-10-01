The governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved further reduction in the tuition fees for students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL).

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, disclosed that the downward review of the tuition fees only affects returning Students (indigenes) from N50,000 to N46,000 and new students (indigene) from N95,000 to N86,000.

The SSG explained that Governor Sani Bello who, after listening to representations from members of the State House of Assembly, different stakeholders, including the Students’ Union, intervened by reducing the tuition fees of indigene students.

Ahmed Matane revealed that the tuition fees for the returning non-indigene students, new students who are non-indigenes, new foreign students and returning foreign students remain unchanged.

It will be recalled that the students had last week protested an increase in the tuition fee to the State House of Assembly.

They had threatened to close the school if the council of the school refused to review a reduction in the school fees.