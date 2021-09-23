Sequel to increase in tuition and other fees, the students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai have given the institution management 24 hours to reduce the fees even as they protest to the Niger State House of Assembly yesterday.

The students threatened that if the fees were not reversed they would lock down and discontinue the academic session.

The students who took over the entrance gate to the Assembly as early as 11.30am vowed not to vacate the premises, unless they get assurances from the assembly members for their intervention

The representatives of the National Association of Nigeria Students, Ishaq Madaki and Abdulsalam Abdulganiyu, who spoke on behalf of the students urged the legislators to prevail on the state government to order the university management to reduce the fees.

The Student Union leaders also threatened to forcefully shut down the university in 24 hours if the institution’s management failed to shut down the university registration portal until all issues are resolved.

Addressing the students the deputy speaker of the House, Jibrin Ndagi, assured the protesting students of the Assembly’s resolve to look into their demands.

He urged them to conduct themselves peacefully and asked them to nominate representatives that would interface with the Assembly in order to chart a way forward.