By Our Correspondent

Incentive-Based Program (IBP) of Policy House International has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State.

In a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director, Taiwo Akerele in New York, the United States on Saturday, he said the safe return of the schoolboys again highlights President Buhari’s political will towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

Also, it commended the relevant security agencies that participated in the rescue operation for their plan and execution that led to the eventual safe return of the schoolboys.

The Executive Director, however, urged the Federal Government to begin the process of engaging Nigerians on the need for collective action towards nation-building.

The Incentive-Based Program (IBP) of Policy House International also used the occasion to ask Governors of the region to invest in the security of educational facilities across the states in their 2021 budget” planning

You will recall that the Incentive-Based Program of Policy House International is presently working with relevant partners to encourage over 450,000 parents in the North East bring back their kids to school based on an arranged incentive framework that will encourage agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises, grant and cash support across some selected states affected by insecurity.