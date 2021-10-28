Ali Ibrahim has assumed duty as new comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) Owerri, Imo State, covering parts of the South East and South South zones.

Speaking while addressing his principal Officers in Owerri, Ibrahim, who congratulated his predecessor, Yusuf Lawal, on his successful retirement prayed God’s blessings in his future endeavours.

He urged his officers to maintain status quo by making sure they record monumental seizures and raise maximum DN.

He commended the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) for the opportunity to serve, even as pledged his unwavering commitment to the fight against smuggling.

He called on officers and men of FOUC to fully cooperate for best results while, assuring of commitment to their welfare.

He also tasked journalists on positivity and objectivity, just as he pledged his readiness to synergize with them for the overall good of the FOUC in particular as well as NCS and Nigeria in general.

He stated: “I congratulate my friend and brother on his successful retirement and pray God to grant everyone of us the grace to peacefully retire in good health.

“I also thank the Comptroller General and his management team for the opportunity to serve and I pledge my commitment to service in line with my constitutional mandate.

“May I use this opportunity to solicit maximum cooperation from our men and officers and to ensure compliance with the current import and export guidelines as well as warn smugglers that with our planned water-tight security, FOUC will be made uncomfortable for their illicit activities”.

In his remarks, the deputy comptroller (DC) in charge of FOUC Administration, Sunday Opakanmi described Lawal as a God-fearing, astute and friendly father figure whose achievements were written in gold and prayed God to grant him a long life and peace of mind to enable him enjoy his retirement.

Also speaking, Joseph Adelaja, an assistant comptroller of Customs incharge of Aba/Eleme patrol base prayed God’s blessings on the new Comptroller while wishing him a successful time in the zone.

In his comment, Ibrahim Usman , an assistant comptroller of Customs and officer in charge of Port-Harcourt information patrol team, pledged support for the new comptroller and called on men and officers of FOUC to maximally cooperate with the new leadership which is expected to bring spectacular seizures especially as the yuletide approaches.

The event was attended by men and officers in attendance from various units and outstations under the zone.