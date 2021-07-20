President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The head, information and public relations division at NECO, Azeez Sani, said the president gave the approval in a letter signed by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education.

A professor of science education, Wushishi was born on April 5,1965 and hails from Wushishi local government area of Niger State.

Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

His appointment follows the death of the immediate former registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma who died in June.

