By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

The presidency has dismissed insinuations that a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Gimba Yau Kumo, wanted by the ICPC over an alleged $65m fraud is “an inlaw of the President”.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said the development should ordinarily be an affirmation that the anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by President Muhammadu Buhari, which according to him, is actually the case.

He noted that the fact that a state institution can issue such notice was a measure of the Buhari administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” he added.