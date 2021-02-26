ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

24 year old Abba Ashigar Bukar , a victim of the suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri Staff quarter’s mosque is among persons rehabilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC ) in collaboration with the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and other stakeholders.

LEADERSHIP reports that an under aged suicide bomber in January 2017 detonated an improvised explosive Device (IED) strapped on him at University of Maiduguri Staff quaters while faithful were observing early morning prayer, killing five worshippers including a Professor, while Abba Ashogar Bukar and others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking at the Physical Rehabilitation Centre of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where over 96 victims of various bomb attacks and other injuries are being rehabilitated , Bukar who was a 100 level student of Mathematics and Statistics when the incident occurred, and now in 300 level, said with his rehabilitation , he can now do things normal individuals are doing.

He said,” I was a 100 level student in the department of mathematics and Statistics of the university of Maiduguri, but Iam now in 300 level. At the time of the bomb blast at the University’s Staff quarters ‘ mosque on 17th January 2017, I sustained various degrees of injuries which led to the amputation of my limb. But thank God , ICRC has rehabilitated me with an artificial limb, which now enable me do things that others are doing.

” I entered into series of surgeries before this amputation which was sponsored by ICRC. I give them all gratitude for backing me in regaining my lost limb even though it is an artificial one. In the first place, they are the ones that provided me an artificial limb. As you can see me, I was amputated but I have not lost hope in life.

” Iam am enjoying my artificial limb because, I am attending my lectures without any hitches with it. So I thank them for keeping my faith in life”, Bukar said.

Another thing giving Bukar joy is that he has been employed as Assistant Technician by the humanitarian agency.

” My first priority in the work is to see how people will regain their deformity through the artificial limbs and hips. So in this process, I even want to learn how to protect my self and others in general. I want to also undergo further studies on fabrication of artificial hips and limbs to assist humanity.

Another victim of Boko Haram gunshots and a native of Gwoza, Aisha Ibrahim, while narrating how she lost one of her limbs after attacks in their community, said she was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume for the rehabilitation.

” We were in Gwoza when Boko Haram terrorists invaded our community. The terrorists shot at some boys sitting with me and in the process , some bullets hit me on my leg. Initially, I thought it was a minor issue, but along the line, the injury damaged my limb, and my being a diabetic patient worsened the situation.

” They have now amputated my legs and an artificial limb is being fabricated for me here in the centre for a final rehabilitation. I thank Senate Ndume, the Management of UMTH and the ICRC which provided the centre.