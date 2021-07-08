Thousands of Nigerians were displaced from their states in the Northeast, following series of insurgency attacks, and were relocated to other states for safety, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the expectation that adequate attention would be given to them by the government.

All the displaced persons represented families who have different pathetic stories to tell, with either fathers or mothers killed, or breadwinners permanently maimed during the attacks.

In any case, it is obvious that the once-promising families were displaced and their only available option was to leave their home towns, to become refugees in another land, with the hope of surviving through assistance from the government who has the responsibility of protecting its citizens.

However, many years have gone by without meaningful impact on the lives of the IDPs from the government, rather, they portray forlornly, torn, and tattered looks of a neglected displaced people.

Their future continues to look bleak as each day passes by, with no hope for a bright future from anywhere, because of the seemingly total neglect from the government. This is even as governmental organisations have started becoming exhausted of extending their goodwill to the people.

When I visited some of the IDP camps yesterday at Lugbe, Area 1, New Kuchingoro, and Kuje, I discovered that among the displaced persons, pregnant women and children are increasing on daily basis. The displaced are beginning to lose hope of returning to their homes.

One of the leaders at the Durumi area 1 IDPs camp, Mr. Bala Yusuf, recounting the endless challenges and plight of the people, said the wife of the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, donated a medical center at camp, but presently, the place lacks attention without drugs.

“Whenever there is any issue relating to an emergency, we hardly get assistance from anybody. That is why most of us have become motorcycle riders and some street beggars just to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even the motorcycles we are riding are illegal in the FCT. We are appealing to the government to assist our children so that they can be properly educated,” he said.

Mrs Halima Mohammed, another displaced person, lamented that the health centre has only one bed, which intends to serve over 2000 people in the camp. And that most times, pregnant women give birth inside their ‘bacha’ (tent like dwellings) houses.

“Our houses have leaking roofs. Some of us have about seven children inside one bacha. When it rains at night, we do not sleep and if rain falls during the day, we all abandon our bachas and take shelter in nearby school classrooms, until it stops raining.

“We are poor because we do not have work to do. Although, some of us have educational qualifications with no job. Our prayer is that God should use good-hearted people to touch our lives,” he said.