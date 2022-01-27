A Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba on Thursday remanded a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, and two others, in police custody for 30 days, over last week’s mayhem in the Idumota area of the state.

Apart from Kunle Poly, Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun also ordered that Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko be kept in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, for 30 days.

Chief Magistrate Balogun granted the order after entertaining an application to that effect moved by a lawyer to the police, Morufu Animashaun.

Animashaun had stated that the application was pursuant to section 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (as amended); Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 199 (as amended).

He had also submitted that the application would allowed the police to conclude its investigation of a case of threat to life and property, violence, cultism, mayhem, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and murder against the three men.

The police lawyer supported the remand application with a 14-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Inspector Monday Ohion.

Chief Magistrate Balogun, after listened to lawyer held, “I have listened to the submission of the counsel, as well as perused the application for remand and the attached affidavit.

“I found merit in the application and it is accordingly granted. The three defendants are to be remanded in facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for the next 30 days, to enable to police conclude investigation,” the court held.

