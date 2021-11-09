The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has doled out $250 million to support data centres in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa.

According to the broadband commission on sustainable development, digital infrastructure is the backbone of the digital economy, but sub-Saharan Africa needs around $100 billion in investment to achieve universal, affordable and high-quality broadband access by 2030.

To achieve universal broadband access, the continent needs at least 250,000 kilometers of new fiber.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the investments will support liquid intelligent technologies, Africa’s leading independent fibre and digital services provider, in the continued rollout of its fibre broadband network, which covers more than 100,000 kilometres of sub-Saharan Africa.

Founder, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Strive Masiyiwa, said: “We are very pleased that IFC continues to support liquid. The investments in our data centres and fibre broadband network will directly support our growth plans over the coming years by encouraging the adoption of new services such as Cloud and other digital services, services that are critical in driving sustainable development across Africa.”

IFC’s managing director, Makhtar Diop, said: “Digital technologies are rapidly transforming how people, businesses, and governments communicate, transact, and access information and services.

“By working with liquid intelligent technologies, we can help expand access to infrastructure and digital services that power Africa’s digital economy, creating new opportunities for growth and jobs. This is an essential element for Africa’s economic transformation and building back better.”