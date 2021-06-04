A group, Imo Communities in Northern Nigeria has condemned the gruesome murder of a former presidential aide of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Barr Ahmed Gulak. This is even as it called on the federal government to end what it described as senseless killings in the country.

Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and a former speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, was killed in Owerri, Imo State capital last Sunday while on a visit to the state by unknown gunmen.

The group also condemned the rising wave of insecurity, killing of security personnel and destruction of police stations in the South East geo political zone.

In a statement yesterday by the group’s president general in the Northern states, Barr Maxwell Aleto, it described the murder of Ahmed Gulak and the wanton destruction of government properties as despicable and barbaric.

The statement reads in parts, “Imo communities in the Northern Nigeria condemn in totality the gruesome murder of former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Bar Ahmed Gulak by unknown gunmen in Owerri. It is unfortunate and very sad. We want to send our condolences to the immediate family and good people of Adamawa State, indeed Nigeria has lost a great patriot.

“We therefore call for peace and urge the Nigerian police to ensure that the perpetrators and killers of Gulak are brought to book according to the law. We reiterate that Igbo people are hospitable and peace loving who takes care of their visitors.”

It is not in our character to kill because human lives are very precious. “We urge Igbo’s resident in the Northern part of Nigeria to continue to be law abiding and go about their normal business without entertaining any fear, while also calling on the Northern governors to ensure protection of lives and properties in their states. Let us end the killings now, if not arrested will led to anarchy. Let the Federal government take the bold step to end this killings, banditry and kidnappings, it’s unacceptable.”