Igbo traditional rulers in the Northern states and diaspora have condemned the wanton destruction of lives and properties and rising spate of violence in the South East.

Rising from a conference in Abuja, the monarchs described the continued violence and disturbance of public peace which has led to loss of innocent lives in the zone as unnecessary and unacceptable.

In a communique signed by the Eze Igbo Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu and Eze Umeakuka C.Y., they charged the South East governors to rise to the occasion and end the killings in the South East which according to them is increasing by the day.

The association also urged its members and subjects in various parts of the country to support the federal government in its efforts in addressing the many challenges being faced by the country especially insecurity.

The statement reads in part, ” The Eze Igbo Na Uzo Ije, in Nigeria and Diaspora condemned the high rate of insecurity and spate of killings in the South East.

. We urge the governors who are the chief security officers of their states to secure lives and properties.

“We advise all the Eze Na Uzo Ije in Nigeria and its subjects to give maximum support to government in power at the state and the leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.”