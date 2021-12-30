The embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has alleged threat to his life, saying there is a plot to kill him in Benin Republic prison.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a podcast alleged that the Benin President, Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.

“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.

“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time. The Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.

“I have spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free. Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights. See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams, they were killed unjustly.

We have issued so many ultimatums for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT