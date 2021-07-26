The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The first class monarch who did not disclose the identity of the delegation, in a statement by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko said those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho would be facing trial would be in court unfailingly today (Monday).

Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace yesterday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes President General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, first vice President General, Dr. Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Mr. Adeola Oloko.

According to to Olubadan, it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people including protesters who besiege Olubadan palace frequently to urge him to intervene in the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan,’’ he said.