Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Sunday Igboho, has insisted that Yoruba people can no longer remain slaves on their own land.

Speaking at a rally on Saturday organised by Omo Oduduwa United in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Igboho noted that Nigeria was blessed with resources that ought to make life abundant for all Nigerians but that only a section of the country is enjoying the commonwealth of the nation.

“No going back on our resolute stand for a Yoruba nation, they thought we are joking, but we are committed to our stand. Politicians can’t liberate us, we should stand united to liberate ourselves. Libya is not as wealthy as Nigeria, and they were enjoying before the death of Ghaddafi. Imagine the sufferings we are passing through. Enough is enough,” Igboho said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youths defied torrential rain in Osogbo to express their desire for a Yoruba nation.

The youths under the aegis of ‘Omo Oduduwa United’ were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “Omo Oduduwa, Ileya”, “Support Orile Ede Yoruba”, “Yoruba Sovereignty Now, Faramo Ominira Kaaro Oojire”, “No Nigeria Elections In Yoruba Territory In 2023”, and “Support Yoruba Referendum Now!”.

The agitators matched around the historic town of Osogbo to condemn what they described as untoward hardship and spate of killings, banditry, kidnappings and other activities that have become daily occurrence in the country.

They also adorned different branded wears with various inscriptions like “Sunday Igboho, Baba Orisa”, “Akinloye, We Are Ready” and many others, affirming their resolute commitment to a Yoruba nation.

The protesters, who converged at November 27 Bridge area along State Secretariat road, jettisoned their earlier plan to take off from Nelson Mandela Freedom Park having realised that the place had been condoned off by security operatives.

The peaceful demonstration took the agitators through Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe junction, Fakunle, Ola-Iya, Odi Olowo, Oja-Oba, Asubiaro and MDS areas of Osogbo.

The security operatives were, however, civil in the handling the agitators as men of the DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun and other operatives, were seen monitoring the procession to ensure it did not degenerate to violence.

The security agents, who had earlier barricaded the planned venue of the rally at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, later vacated the premises when they discovered that the agitators were organised and peaceful.

The crowd was led and coordinated by Architect George Akinola; head of 100 Youths Development, Dr. Akin Adejuwon and joined by Chief Sunday Igboho.

The trio maintained that the actualisation of Yoruba Nation is now, adding that the Yoruba people can no longer endure being relegated to nothing in their own land.