ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigerian international and Al Shabab of saudi Arabia striker, Odion Ighalo has commended the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, his commitment at refurbishing MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and bringing it back to life.

Advertisements





Ighalo, who gave the commendation on Tuesday when he visited the Stadium to see the on-going renovation work in fixing the main bowl pitch into proper shape capable of hosting international football matches, said he wants the Stadium to be the home ground of the Nigeria’s senior national team, Super Eagles.

“I want to commend the Honourable Minister of Sports for this great job that he is doing to revive the Stadium.

“The last time I played here on this pitch was 17 years ago. I remember that the pitch was great and after then, seeing the pitch on TV was very embarrassing.

“But from what I can see now, this is good. This is the main bowl. This is where the Nigeria national team is supposed to be playing our national team games.

“So we are happy that it is coming back to life and we can’t wait to see how it will look after the work is finished,” Ighalo said.