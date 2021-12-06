Founder and proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, has promised to resuscitate the dying domestic basketball leagues in 2022 across Nigeria.

Mark’s promise was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Kingsley Aigbonoga and made available to LEADERSHIP Sports on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said plans have been concluded to make 2022 filled with numerous basketball championships/invitational tournaments to make up for death and inactiveness of the domestic basketball leagues in the last four years of Musa Kida-led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board.

“We have concluded plans to make 2022, a year filled with numerous basketball championships/invitational tournaments in order to make up for the death/deficit experienced during the reign of those who led basketball in Nigeria before now. In the coming days, the timetable will be made available to the public.

“The new phase of the basketball movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our domestic league will become an envy to many, again,” the statement read in part.

Mark is seeking a seat in the in-coming board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) as a representative of the North Central.