By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, in a bid to improve the welfare of officers and men of the force, has launched the Nigeria Police Force microfinance mobile banking application created by the financial institution to provide services for both serving and retired police officers and the general banking public.

Speaking at the function, the IGP said the NPF microfinance bank was set up to provide financial services such as retail banking, loans, advances and financial advisory and other allied services to the men and officers of the force and the general banking public.

The police boss also said banking is rapidly evolving technologically and in the vision for the establishment of the microfinance bank, there is also the need for a mobile banking application to meet customer’s needs.

The IGP also encouraged the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force both serving and retired and the general banking public to take advantage of the technological innovation by the bank, adding that there is a limitless possibility of the mobile banking tool.

In his remarks, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, Azubuko Joel Udah, a retired deputy inspector-general of police said that the board is committed to continuously positioning the bank for sustainable competitive advantage.