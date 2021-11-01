The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court.

Recall that armed security personnel suspected to be from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) or the Department of State Security Services (DSS), had on Friday, October, 29, 2021, invaded Justice Odili’s residence in Abuja but was stopped from carrying out a kangaroo search by security operatives attached to the Justice.

After the invasion, both the EFCC and the DSS denied involvement in the failed exercise, which generated wild condemnation.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force was not aware and did not at any time order police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident,” Mba said.

He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the judiciary and Nigerians in general.

He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Odili to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.

By EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

