Inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has charged officers of the police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be sensitive to facts while carrying out criminal investigations with emphasis on homicides within and outside the nation’s capital.

The IGP gave the charge at the closing ceremony of a five-day capacity Forensic Training on Basic Crime Scene Investigation with Emphasis on Homicides for selected police officers in Abuja, organised by Devongnosis Education in partnership with the United States Embassy.

Represented by AIG Habu Sani, the IGP insisted that the purpose of investigation is to bring out the facts to deliver justice to both the victim and the suspect, adding that anything short of this will adversely affect the parties involved.

He said the training is a strategic partnership that seeks to improve service delivery among the Nigeria police in the face of improving global best practices.

Alkali stressed that with the level of insecurity in the country, the training could not have come at a better time, adding that with the training the officers have learnt a lot and have been informed on the principles of dealing with crime scene management.

“Forensic is very important because you must preserve a scene before carrying out any investigation, note that once the scene has been tampered it will be almost impossible to get justice at the end of the day,’’ he explained.

Charge D’affaires US Embassy Kathleen FitzGibbon while speaking during the training, noted that the training is part of its support to the Nigeria police.

She said depending on the need of the force at the time, the US embassy seeks to fill the gaps, as the embassy believes in the importance of the rule of law and the need for the police to successfully perform its duties.

‘‘We send the Nigerian Police to different academies that are in other countries, we have done atrocity prevention training for the police, we work very closely with the bureau. This course is very important because its trains you on how to convict the perpetrators and not the other way round,’’ she stated.

The chairman of Devongnosis Education Limited, Brig Gen Shaljaba (rtd), said forensic science has increased dramatically in the past 10 years and the Nigeria police must not be left behind.