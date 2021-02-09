By Danjuma Joseph |

The Nigeria Police say the three months extension of tenure of the inspector-general of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, is strictly the prerogative of the President.

The force public relations officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed reports in some sections of the media on Feb. 7, that the IGP paid over N2 billion to secure the tenure extension.

Mba described the report as untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libellous, adding that the tenure extension was never paid for as maliciously reported in the publication.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for extending the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

Gov Sule made this known in his opening remarks during a meeting involving stakeholders from Awe, Tunga and Ribi, all in Awe local government area and management of the Dangote Sugar Refinery, at the Government House, Yesterday.

While thanking God for all the blessings coming to the state, the governor specifically thanked the president for extending the tenure of the IGP, a son of Nasarawa State.