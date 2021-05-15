BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

A young Nigerian entrepreneur, Iking Ferry, has created and unveiled a music and video streaming platform, Naijatraffic, similar to Soundcloud, Apple Music and Spotify alongside with expertly curated playlists and original content.

According to Ferry, Naijatraffic is one of the leading music and video streaming platforms in Nigeria. It is not just another top music player in the game.

He insisted Naijatraffic is also one of the biggest platforms in the entertainment world where new talents are discovered daily.

Naijatraffic allows artistes and content creators to share their music and podcast for free while it enables fans and playlist curators to discover new artistes, songs and albums on spotlight.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ferry is also the founder of Young Boss Empire, which is one of Nigeria’s leading artistes’ management companies.

Naijatraffic is Iking Ferry’s biggest project yet as he has always been passionate about the music industry. He is a multi-award winner and international music promoter actively involved on the Nigerian music scene.