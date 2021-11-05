Registrar of the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG), Professor Zacheus Opafunso and the president of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), Surveyor Alabo Charlesye Charles have described the building collapse on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos as an avoidable mishap.

Both men expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the collapse of the 21-storey building that was still under construction and commended the swift response to the tragedy.

They made the joint statement in Abuja on behalf of the COMEG and NMGS. They applauded the swift response of the Lagos State government to rescue some of the victims alive.

In the joint statement, COMEG and NMGs said there should be an urgent investigation into the cause of the disaster, saying no building is worth the loss of a single life.

They said Lagos being one of the mega cities in the world is expected to be replete with superstructures and having reports of structural collapse of a meagre 21 storey structure sends a wrong signal to investors.

“As stakeholders in the construction industry, COMEG and NMGS are saddened by the recurrent incidents of building collapse in Nigeria,” the statement reads in part.

NMGS and COMEG as professional body and regulatory agency respectively, who are the first point of call for any construction project as the geotechnical properties of soils ultimately determines the type of foundation and structures that can be safely placed on any soil.

They stated that while they appreciate the prompt setup of the independent panel by the Lagos State government, they would advise that COMEG and NMGS professionals should be included in the panel.