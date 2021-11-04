The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) has called on the federal government to pass the Nigeria Building Code(NBC) into law.

The national president of NISCN Dr. Festus C. Daniel while speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said that the passage of the NBC will check against manipulations that are common in the building industry.

NISCN boss also condoled with the bereaved families and the people and government of Lagos State on the sad incident of the 21-storey building located at 20, Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos State which collapsed on Monday at about 3 p.m.

“We also call on the relevant Authorities to pass the Nigeria Building Code (NBC) into law for full implementation. The new building code will check against manipulations that are common in the building industry.

“It will be a great service to the country and victims of this accident if the actions of government to this incident put a stop to future reoccurrences.

While commending Governor Babajide Sanwolu for setting up investigation to unravel the remote cause of the incident, “we wish to extend our hand of fellowship to ensure that recommendations include safety controls and compliance monitoring.

“These will ensure that mandatory visits are made to construction sites to stop dangerous practices before they lead to disasters. The National Industrial Safety Council in collaboration with the Lagos Safety commission has huge experience that the government can rely upon” he concluded.