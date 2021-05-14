BY KALU EZIYI |



Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has advocated drastic economic measures by the federal government to check both present and future consequences of the global slump in the demand for crude oil which is the major source of revenue for the country.

Ikpeazu stated this when he hosted the board and management of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) led by the executive vice chairman/chief executive officer, Professor M.S. Haruna at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.

He said the measures should include aggressive development of local production of goods and services for which the country is richly endowed and a deliberate national policy on compulsory consumption of such services and products.

Ikpeazu assured the visitors that his administration would collaborate with the agency to revive and develop the abandoned metallurgical complex in the commercial city as a centre of excellence in local engineering.

The governor said the people’s ingenuity is limitless, adding that “This is very crucial because unless as a nation we begin to invest in the development of our productive capabilities, our future will remain bleak.”

Earlier, the chief executive officer said they were in the state to seek areas of collaboration with the government especially in the areas of development of local technology and manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haruna said the agency is involved in different kinds of productive activities including the production of solar panels for commercial use as well as fabrication of various kinds of agricultural implements.

He appealed to Ikpeazu to lend his voice to the full implementation of the agency’s enabling Act to enable it access the needed funds to operate fully and assist the nation in her quest for technological advancement and maximize itSs local productive capabilities.

The chairman added that the agency was interested in converting the agency into an engineering center of excellence, and use it to provide support to institutions such as Boys Technical College, Abia State Polytechnic, both in Aba and Abia State University, Uturu.