By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Former PDP Chairman and now APC Chieftain Senator Ali Modu Sheriff said he would contest the seat of the APC National Chairman if the party zoned it to the northeast part of the country.

Sheriff who was speaking to newsmen shortly after accompanying Governor Buni to cast his votes for local government election in Yobe state said though the leadership of the did not zoned it he will not hesitate to vie for the seat if zoned.

“The Leadership of the party has not been zoned to any particular part of the country for now.

“People have expressed their interests across the country. But the real thing is that whether I will run for the office or not will be determined by what the caretaker committee takes as a decision where the leadership of the party will go.

“For now I don’t know whether it will go to another place or it will remain in our zone.

“If it goes to another zone, I will not contest. But if it stays in our zone, I will contest,” Sen. Sheriff declared.

The former governor who is an APC chieftain expressed happiness with the level of turn out of the electorate at the local government elections in Yobe state adding that this may not be unconnected with leadership qualities of Governor Mai Mala Buni.