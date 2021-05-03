BY DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia

A leading contender for the office of the national chairman of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, said he would contest for the position if the seat were zone to North Central.

Senator Al-Makura, spoke when his campaign coordinators in the 13 local government areas in the state from 2010 to date, led by the majority leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North) visited him in his residence in Lafia, on Saturday.

Tunga, told Senator Al-Makura, that they were in his residence to strengthen the existing relationship and pray for him to get to the top as the national chairman of APC.

Senator Al-Makura, while responding thanked them for the visit and equally thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule, for taking the leading role in the campaign for his APC chairmanship ambition.

The former governor of Nasarawa State who said he is yet to officially declare his ambition owing to lack of guidelines by the caretaker committee of APC, said as a loyal party member he will abide by any position taken by the party.

“On my ambition for the office of the national chairman of our great party, I want to thank Gov A. A. Sule, who is in the forefront of this project, since the flag off of our party’s revalidation in Gudi, without consulting me, he spoke publicly and every one was very happy.”

“He took the issue from historical perspective on how CPC started in Nasarawa State and metamorphosed to APC. Of course, everything about

APC started from this state and the reasons tabled by the governor were widely accepted.

“I didn’t officially declare my ambition because there is no guidelines yet. So, we are following events keenly as it unfolds to see when the caretaker committee of APC will issue guidelines and what ever they do, as a loyal member of the party I will accept it in good faith.

“God’s willing if they zone the office of national chairmanship position of our party to North Central zone, then we will all go out with our might and officially declare our ambition. If they throw it open, we will come out in full glare to contest, but if they zone it to either North East or North West, then I will not go into the race because I am a loyal member of APC,” he said.