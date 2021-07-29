Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has reiterated his intention to quit active politics after his tenure expires in 2023, saying he will return to take full control of his organisation – “Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation.”

In an interactive session with journalists recently the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), was established when was the speaker of the House of Representatives to assist directly in the lives of the youths and the vulnerable people, especially the physically challenged in the state irrespective of political differences.

He, however, said he would commence the full services after leaving public office in 2023 and would focus on education, health and those who are physically challenged.

The governor said, “It is a non-partisan foundation and whatever we do there won’t be partisanship because it is personal. When I finally leave office, we will put arrangements in place that the foundation will be sustainable even after my life.

“Not a single kobo belonging to the government will be used to finance the foundation. That is why even the launching of the foundation’s office took place outside government properties. Records are there, no government agency or ministry is involved in this.

“Our intention is not to give money to people. No, it’s to train them and put them to work. It is high time to start forcing our youths to be more productive, to depend upon themselves, not depending on government’s patronage or employment.”