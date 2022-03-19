The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari yesterday turbaned the eldest son of the late AGF AbdulRazaq, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate.

The ceremony was witnessed by eminent Nigerians including Vice President Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; chief of staff to the president Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; deputy governor Kayode Alabi and speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

Others were first class traditional rulers from within and outside Kwara State including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and members of the business and academic communities.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo congratulated Alimi AbdulRazaq on the conferment of the title, saying Alimi brought many sterling qualities to the royal title.

“His accomplishments in law, education and participation in banking industry are testaments to the quality of Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq. He follows in succession to his late father Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN) as the first Mutawali of Ilorin.

“We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawali of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title. The first class mind who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions,” he said.

Osinbajo applauded his outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which he said set the framework for the establishment of African Court for Human and Peoples Rights.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said: “The AbdulRazaq family deserves the honour received today from the people of Ilorin Emirate. May Allah bless the position. I believe the family will continue to contribute to the development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria in general.” Responding, Alimi pledged to use his resources, knowledge and connection to contribute more to the development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria.

He thanked the emir for finding him worthy of the title.