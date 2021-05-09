Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Traditional Rulers, General Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, clocked 80years penultimate Friday. In this interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, he goes down memory lane

Let’s meet you your highness

My name is Muhammadu, the name of my father is Iliyasu and my grandfather’s name is Bashar.

I was born on April 23rd, 1941 at Jega. My father is the son of the Emir of Gwandu Bashar, that is why I was called Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar.

How was growing up like?

As a child, when I was still little, I was taken away from my mother to stay with my grandmother, Hadiza, which, in Hausa, is called Yaye, here in Birnin Kebbi, together with other former wives of Emir Bashar. I grew up in Wala here in Birnin Kebbi. While growing up, my father, who was a health inspector then, took me to Gwandu where I completed reading the Holy Qur’an and later read, Alkhlar, Iziyya, Muwatta Malik and Risala.

In 1949, when my father was transferred to Jega, I was taken to elementary school where I became the class monitor. I completed my elementary school in 1953. I later attended senior primary school in Birnin Kebbi where I became the Liberian from 1954 to 1956. From there, I proceeded to Nagarta Secondary School in Sokoto where I was head boy, Imam and sports captain between 1956 and 1961.

On completion, I was enrolled into the Nigerian Military Training College, Kaduna in 1962, together with now President Muhammadu Buhari on Course No 5. We were given preliminary training so that we could be selected to be sent to various academies in the world because there was no academy in Nigeria then.

So, at the end of our course, 10 of us were selected to go to Pakistan Military Academy for a three-year training course. While in Pakistan, I obtained a degree in Political Science with military training between 1962 and 1965 and we were commissioned. While in Pakistan, I was a member of their sports team.

After all these what next?

When I returned to the country, I went to the Nigeria Army School of Infantry from 1965 to 1966 and in the same 1966, I also attended Nigerian School of Intelligence.

After that, I proceeded to Staff College, United States of America (USA) from 1973 to 1974.

Can you please tell us more about your working experience?

Yes, my first assignment as an officer was to serve as platoon commander, Ist Battalion Nigerian Army, Enugu from 1965 to 1966. While we were at Enugu, there was a change of government. Aguyi Ironsi became head of state and so, I was posted temporarily to Port Harcourt to maintain peace with other officers. After that, I returned to Enugu.

I was later taken to 6th Battalion, Ikeja as company commander from 1966 to 1968. I also served as staff captain administrator of Lagos Garrison in 1967 and later as company commander, Bonny Landing Operation.

From there, I went to Enugu but was posted back to Apapa for military intelligence course in 1966. During the Civil War, I was 6th Battalion Commander, 2nd Division, and was later moved to Onitsha as commander, 2nd Division Garrison in the same year (1966).

From there, I was taken to the 2nd Division Rear Task Force, Ikeja, Lagos as commander from 1969 to 1970. I proceeded from there to Lokoja in present day Kogi State to serve as commander, 26th Infantry Brigade from 1970 to 1973.

I also attended the National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies (NIPSS) from 1979 to 1980 (mni) and International Defence Management Course, USA from 1980 to 1981.

Lest I forget, one time, while the Nigerian Civil War was ongoing, I sat and asked myself a question, ‘what if I am being killed on the war front? This, therefore, means I would not have any representative.’ I was still single then.

Worried by this thought, I returned to Kebbi State and got married during the war, took my wife with me to Lagos and stayed with her for only one week before returning to the war front.

I was later posted to Kaduna as colonel, General Staff, 1st Infantry Division from 1974 to 1976. Later in the year, I was posted to the then Gongola as 1st military governor of the state from 1976 to 1978.

Just like you know about military work that one has no permanent place, I was returned to the Nigerian Defense Academy as deputy commandant from 1978 to 1979, after which I became director of Infantry for the Nigerian Army from 1980 to 1982.

I was later assigned as coordinator, Peace Keeping Operations to Lebanon and Chad in the same year of 1982. I became chairman, Nigerian Army Study Tour of USA Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADEC) in 1982 and again chairman, Nigerian Army Establishment Committee and Standardisation, also in the same year.

Honestly, I remember all my military career with nostalgia and I always say that I am grateful to God to have given me the opportunity to serve my country. Yes, I am fulfilled having served my country as an army officer.

From 1982 to 1983, I became director of Operations and Training of the Nigerian Army before becoming General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division, Nigerian Army from 1983 to 1984.

Much later in that same 1984, I was posted back to Gongola again for the second time as military governor and I was there till 1985. After that, there was a Coup de’tat that overthrew General Muhàmmadu Buhari and I went to see him. He advised me not to retire but I told him I would, which was how I voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Army in 1985.

Why were you called MD Jega during your military career?

That is a very important question. While in form 4, during my secondary school, I lost my father. As a result, my uncle, who was the then Emir of Gwandu, Haruna Rashid, took care of me. He was the one that enrolled me into the military. Now, because he was a one time treasurer, also known as Ma’aji, in the Huasa language at then Jega native authority, that was why I was fondly called Muhammad Dan Ma’aji Jega (MD Jega).

This is simply translated that I am Muhammad, the son of the former treasurer (Ma’aji) of Jega.

That was the name I bore while growing up and to the end of my military carrier. I later changed to my original name, Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar, when I was turbanned as Emir of Gwandu by the then governor of Kebbi State, Muhammed Adamu Aleiro, in 2005.

How was retirement experience like for you?

I can say that it’s all a life of service to humanity despite retirement. Shortly after my retirement, I was appointed as the Ciroman Gwandu (Gwandu Emirate) in 1986. Later, in that same year, I was appointed as chairman, New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) Limited from 1986 to 1992.

Within that period, I also served as the deputy secretary general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) from 1988 to 1992. Honestly, I held numerous positions after retirement. I was coordinator, meetings of Northern States Emirs and Chiefs and Peace Committee from 1990 to 1996. I also served as the chairman, Nigerian Exports Promotion Council from 1992 to 1994.

I equally served as member, Board of Trustees, Gwandu Emirate Council Development Association (GEDA) in 1991. From there, I became chairman, Kebbi State Elders Forum in 1997. I also became director of Fintex Nigeria Limited from 1990 to 1998, but in-between in 1997, I served as chairman, International Crown Services Limited.

I worked as director, Zamfara Textiles Industries Limited from 1998 to 2005. I was also chairman, Nortex Nigeria Limited in 1998. After that, I was appointed as member of the presidential panel on National Security (PPNS) on November 1st, 2002.

Shortly after that, I became Emir of Gwandu and chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs on July 5th, 2005.

Honestly, my life in and outside the military has been that of continued service to humanity. On April 23rd, 2007, the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Delta State, made me their chancellor after which I also became chancellor at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State till date.

I can tell you will all sense of honour that I have visited over 30 countries in my life and received several honours, awards and recognitions.

Chiefly amongst them that I cherish always is the conferment on me of the Republic Medal (RM), National Service Medal (NSM), General Service Medal (GSM), Defense Service Medal (DSM), as well as Force Service Medal (FSM), including the Officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) and Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

As a lover of peace, I have authored several publications, few amongst which include, the Bonny Landing Operations, Nigerian Civil War, Commanding Infantry Battalion, Guide to Junior Leaders, Leadership Training and Operations, as well as Internal Security and Nigerian Traditional Rulers.

What makes you feel happy the most?

I am sincerely happy that Almighty Allah gave me opportunity to serve my country successfully as an army official and now, I’m serving my people as a traditional leader (Emir of Gwandu).

I am equally very happy and grateful to God for being brought up decently by my parents. I am appreciative over how I receive orders and respect my senior military officers. But again, I am happy over how God gave me the opportunity to serve my country and Gwandu Emirate.

Do you have any regret in life?

Very little. I only feel regret when I set out to achieve something but find it very difficult.

What is your favourite food?

I eat everything but I have more preference for Tuwon Shikafa.

As a retired military officer, what system of goverment do you think is best for Nigeria?

Democratic System of course