President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Zaria, Kaduna State said he was happy to be associated with the successes and initiatives of Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai’s administration.

Speaking while inaugurating the re-modelled Sabon Gari Market with 3,400 shops; the Circular Road with two spurs on River Road and Kufena Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, President Buhari commended el-Rufai for doing enough for the people despite economic challenges.

The president, who was on a two-day official visit to Kaduna State, had on Thursday commissioned major projects in Kafanchan and Kaduna metropolis executed by the state government.

At the Sabon-Gari market, Buhari appreciated the governor for rebuilding one of the oldest markets in the state and paying compensation of over N300 million to traders.

In his remarks, Governor el-Rufai recalled that in August 2019, the president was in Zaria to commission Phase 2 of the Zaria water project, providing a basic amenity that was not available for residents of Zaria for over 30 years.

‘‘Our State is an agricultural state and this emirate is associated with farming. We know Mr President’s passion for agriculture and we are grateful you appointed a son of the state to head the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,” the governor said.

At the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the emir thanked President Buhari for the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Health in providing a functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Ahamdu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

The emir thanked el-Rufai for the urban renewal projects embarked upon by his administration.

