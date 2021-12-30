Kaduna State governorship candidate in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Isa Kudan Ashiru, has said he is in politics to serve humanity and provide the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

At an interactive session with newsmen in Kaduna, the 2023 governorship hopeful said his aspiration to govern Kaduna State on the same party platform is still intact and that he intends to pursue it until success is achieved.

Ashiru, who served in Kaduna State House of Assembly for two terms from where he proceeded to the House of Representatives where he also served another two terms, contested against the incumbent governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and lost at the primaries before returning to the PDP prior to the 2019 general elections and became the candidate of the party but was defeated at the poll by El-Rufai.

Although he said he won the election but was rigged out, Ashiru promised that in the next contest, he would leave nothing to chance and follow due processes proactively to succeed in 2023.

He said, “It has been very interesting. In politics when you lose the first time, it is not a loss. This game is not about me but about my people. I have a vision which I believe, if given the opportunity, I will transform the lives of my people for the better. So, I am not in politics to serve myself but to serve my people. Things have changed. I feel I have something better to offer to improve the economic and social condition of our people that is why I am going to run again.”

Ashiru said his desire is to ensure that all parts of the state feel the impact of governance and provide the needed security in the state and run an all- inclusive government with the fear of God.

