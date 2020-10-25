Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied claims that he fled following the outbreak of violence in the #EndSARS protesters.

Tinubu when asked about his whereabouts in the past few days, said, “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Lagos governor who spoke after a visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina, lamented the invasion and wanton looting of public and private assets in the state of late.

He told reporters that the purpose of his meeting with Sanwo-Olu was to ask him if he had ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The former Lagos governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu has come under fire in the last few days over the Lekki incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investments reportedly linked with him including a television station, a newspaper house as well as assets of the Lekki Concession Company, the managers of the toll gate.

Speaking on Saturday, Tinubu stressed the need for a thorough investigation into Tuesday night attack.

He said “First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.”

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”

BY GEORGE OKOJIE,