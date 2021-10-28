Politician and philantropist, Kenneth Imansuagbo; business mogul, Leemon Ikpea, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, were among eminent Nigerians inducted into Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State Hall of Fame as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the institution.

Imansuagbon, who is also the chairman of Pacesetters Group of Schools, said the award was a call to continue to do more of what he is doing for humanity.

He said his vision of a viable country remain unchanged with institutions like AAU producing quality manpower.

He added that he was motivated by the selfless service the founder of the school, late Professor Ambrose Alli, “who never built empires for himself but look what has become of his name today. What are we in this generation going to live for our children? I dedicate this award to his memory.”

In a goodwill message, Hon. Elumelu who is an alumnus of the University, said the industry of the management and staff of the institution have made them excel in their various fields.

For his part, Omofuma said one of the reasons that made him returned home to start his business in Ekpoma in 1989 was because AAU had opened up the community.

In his address, acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benson Osadolor, said the award and induction into the school’s Hall of Fame was to celebrate persons who in several ways impacted on the development of the university.

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office, Jimoh Ijegbai, said the plan of the governor was to make AAU one of the top five universities in the world.