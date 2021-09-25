The acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (Ag. CGI), Isah Jere Idris, has directed the clearance of all existing backlog of passport applications at the Ikoyi Passport Office in Lagos.

Consequently, the acting CGI has deployed a Special Task Force to Lagos for the assignment.

The acting CGI took the measure after he received reports about delays being experienced by some applicants who applied for Passports at the Ikoyi Passport Office in Lagos.

A press release by the Service PRO, ACI Amos Okpu, further explained that the Team has arrived Lagos and commenced the clearance exercise to ensure that all outstanding Passport applications are sorted out within the week.

It would be recalled that upon assumption of office, the acting Comptroller General promised to deepen the Passport issuance reform efforts to ensure seamless Passport issuance processes across Issuing Centres.

“He wishes to use this opportunity to assure Passport applicants who have been enrolled into the Passport system in Ikoyi Lagos that the Team shall commence issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose Passports are ready.

“He assured that some drastic changes will be made in the Station to improve the quality of service delivery,” Okpu said.

The spokesman added the acting Comptroller General further appealed to prospective Passport applicants to endeavour to visit the Service’s website: immigration.gov.ng to apply and make payment for the Passport categories of their choice and avoid patronising anybody who would request them to make any cash payments for Passports.