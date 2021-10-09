The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the International passport of a former Rivers State governor, Chief Peter Odili, was seized by its operatives on the order of the EFCC.

The NIS told the court to dismiss a suit filed by the former governor to compel the release of the passport to him.

Counsel to the NIS, Mr Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu, while defending the action of his clients tendered a letter by the EFCC instructing NIS to seize the passport because Odili was on the watch list for some infractions.

Adamu also asked the court to reject the case because the name on the seized passport did not correspond with the name of Peter Odili that instituted the court case.

Odili’s passport was on June 20, 2021 seized from him by operatives of the NIS upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom and has since been withheld.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, has however, fixed October 18 for judgment in Odili’s suit challenging the seizure of his passport.

Justice Ekwo fixed the date after taking arguments from Chief Ifedayo Adedipe SAN, who stood for the former governor and Mr Jimoh Adamu who represented the NIS and its comptroller-general.