By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has launched the Nigerian Temporary Passport (NTP), a new genre of Passport that will be issued at the Nigerian Embassies/High Commissions outside the country to Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by Public Relations Officer of the NIS, DCI Sunday James.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who launched the NTP at NIS Headquarters, stressed that the Temporary Passport is a travel document designed for a one-way travel to Nigeria only, adding that the new document replaces the hitherto Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC), which was issued to Nigerians in emergency situations for the purpose of returning home.

The Minister maintained that the Temporary Passport is International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel. The Minister however, noted that the NTP is not in any way a replacement for the Nigerian Passport as it will only serve a temporary purpose in the case of loss or misplacement of the Nigerian Passport by a Nigerian abroad.

In his remarks, the Comptroller General of (NIS) Muhammad Babandede, stated that the replaced Emergency Travel Certificate was a huge security threat to Nigeria and the global community because it was an ordinary paper devoid of necessary security features of a travel document.

He pointed out that the Temporary Passport replacing it is a catalyst to Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management as it has a chip and surface personalization which is an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System (EPMS).